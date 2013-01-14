ITV launches controversial new logo into the wild

The new ITV logo, launched live across ITV networks today - colours may vary

Back in November, we gave you a sneak peek at new logo design for ITV, the UK's second biggest broadcaster - but the comments designers left on our report were less than complementary... Today ITV has launched its rebrand across all five broadcast channels and online, so we can see how the logo performs in practice. Here's one of a series of promos showing it in action:

The new design and adjoining idents is intended to create a new unifying brand identity for ITV plc, ITV Network, and ITV’s content and distribution businesses, domestic and international.

The brand development work was led by group director of marketing and research Rufus Radcliffe, director of network marketing, Reemah Sakaan, and creative director of ITV Creative, Phil Lind.

Colour adaptability

The series of idents feature a marching band, surfers, night cyclists, bus journeys, ballet dancers and more. You can see more of them in this video:

The idents showcase the logo's colour adaptability in conjunction with the background, which has gained praise from the design industry. However, many feel that the logo fails on its own and only works as an ident due to the 'overstretched font'.

What do you think of ITV's new idents? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments box below!