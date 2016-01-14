Microsoft reveals new logo for Bing

The new logo builds on the 2013 design

In terms of logo designs, 2016 shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. We've already seen a controversial rebrand from BBC3 and a vibrant new logo for Gumtree, but now Microsoft is getting in on the act with this refreshed design for its search engine, Bing.

Building on the angular logo that was at the centre of its 2013 rebrand, this new design has an easier to read pine green palette paired with an upper case 'b' for the wordmark itself.

The old yellow logo was seen as difficult to read

The polished design also reflects the improving performace of the search engine itself. "We expect Bing to continue to grow and are thrilled with our trajectory," says Rik van der Kooi, Microsoft's corporate VP of advertiser and publisher solutions.

"We are the only search engine that is experiencing steady, consistent growth and have increased our share for 26 consecutive quarters. And we’re not slowing down," he adds.

Motivated in part by the desire to display well across all Windows devices and services, users can expect this new wordmark to roll out gradually across all its properties.

Expect the new logo to appear on the Bing homepage soon

Is this logo up there with Google's recent logo redesign? Let us know in the comments below!

Liked this? Read these!