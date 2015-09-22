Opera unveils new logo and brand

Norwegian software company Opera, best known for its family of web browsers, gets a new 'O' today, as well as a fresh new brand identity that better reflects what they're doing today. They've also renamed the company, going from 'Opera Software' to just 'Opera'.

The creative team at Opera collaborated with Norwegian agency Anti, who worked on the visual identity, and DixonBaxi who helped with branding and creative strategy.

This blog post explains the vision behind the new logo: "The three dimensional 'O' symbolizes a gateway that leads you to more: more content, more discoveries, more answers, more communication, more fun, more data savings, more of life..."

The new 'O' is a welcome change for designer Jon Hicks, who tweeted:

Designer Jay George commented on Opera's tendency to fit in with design trends:

