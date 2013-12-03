Plagiarism website shames logo thieves

Spot the difference? These logos have clearly been copied

Logo design can be a tricky state of affairs, with some of the most iconic brands providing more than just inspiration for up-and-coming companies. If you've ever spotted a logo that you think you've seen before - you probably have.

Website Logo Thief aims to showcase the plagiarism that happens in the logo design world. By naming and shaming the companies that copy the designs of others, it's alarming to see just how easy it is to simply plagiarise with the click of a button.

The curated cases include a comparison between the copied and the original logo design, with the resemblance to the original design clearly shown. Some have undergone modifications but most of the logos are exactly copied from the original.

