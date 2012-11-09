Transformers logo gets a redesign

The new logo mixes the Transformers Decepticon logo with the number 4, representing the fourth movie in the current series

Details about the next Transformers movie have been announced, and with them comes a variation of the famous logo design to act as a teaser for the upcoming fourth installment of the blockbuster series.

The new shiny-yet-grimy metallic logo mixes the classic Transformers' 'Decepticon' emblem with the number 4 to create a simple and intriguing piece of promo art.

Director Michael Bay has cast Mark Wahlberg in Transformers 4, and production will get underway next spring. The film is due for release in the US on June 27th, 2014.

