What if beer labels could move?

This tumblr combines our love of beer and GIFs!

We all love a good GIF, right? And some of us are more than a little partial to a beer on the weekend. The rise of craft beer has seen a rise in craft beer label design that has had us at Creative Bloq thirsty for more logo inspiration.

Thankfully, ingenious tumblr Beer Labels in Motion have gone one step further and combined our love of craft beer label designs and GIFs to come up with some seriously cool bottles. They seemed to miss this out in our favourite sci-fi flicks!

It shows that small, subtle movements make all the difference when it comes to creating something truly remarkable. So, would these kind of bottles put you off or help you on your way to the bar?

See more beer label designs over on Beer Labels in Motion.

What do you think of these label designs? Let us know in the comments box below!