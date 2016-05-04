Self-generating logo transforms in response to sound

Creating a unique and memorable logo design is not easy. Which is why branding agency Wolff Olins went for something completely different when designing a new identity for Brazilian telecoms company Oi.

Partnered with digital art and design studio Onformative, Oi's new logo can transform into 70 different shapes and colours according to the sound around it.

The sound-generated logo concept enables anyone to animate their Oi logo by talking, shouting, clapping or playing music. But the eventual colour and shape of the logo depends primarily on the pitch and volume of the user's voice, with choices based on intuition and colour theory.

Loud, high pitched voices are likely to produce skinny, flourescent designs, whereas those with a deep voice conjuring red and brown colours and quiet, calm voices producing a variation of blue.

"The main reason to create this design was a human one," says Wolff Olins design director Campbell Butler. "It's wonderful to talk to a blob and watch it respond in different ways.

And that's not all. The logo will also change depending on the dynamism of the sound, with a complete colour spectrum designed to capture the correct mood. So what Oi logo design does your voice create?