Quiet street hit by neon dance explosion

This secret show footage shows how a quiet residential street in London was turned into an undulating canvas of digital illumination.

Canadian electro-house producer Deadmau5 teamed up with Nokia to transform Flat Iron Square in Southwark to promote the launch of the Lumia 920 and 820.

What's normally a quiet street was turned into a dayglo canvas

Houses in the area were rigged using specially developed software to make it appear as though they were being 'played' along with the music.

Everything from window frames to wheely bins were turned into pulsating, dayglo artifacts in the secret show, combining with graffiti projections, giant disco balls, and banging dance music to create a unique audio-visual experience.

Wheely bins were brought to neon life

The evening began as the DJ appeared atop the roof of one of the buildings riding a motorcycle, and he went on conduct the music and sound extravaganza, rousing the crowds gathered in the street below in his trademark mouse headgear.

Deadmau5 conducted affairs from on high

The event follows in the footsteps of last year's collaboration between the DJ and the Finnish mobile phone company, which centred around London's iconic Millbank Tower.

Watch this too! 2011 Nokia/deadmau5 Millbank Tower event:

We can't wait to see if Nokia/Deadmau5 can top this next year...

