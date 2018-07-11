5 hidden Amazon Prime gems you might not know about

Although Amazon Prime Day is over for 2018 (this year's 36-hour event took place in July), there are still plenty of reasons to think about becoming an Amazon Prime member.

If you're not sure whether Prime is right for you, there is a way to take advantage of all the deals and offers without having to commit to Prime. Amazon offers a free 30-day trial. You can cancel at any point within the 30 days, without having to exchange any money.

But is Prime membership worth it? Depending on how much you use Amazon, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade your account. We all know the headline benefits, such as free same-day delivery, and the unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows provided by Prime Video.

But there are a whole load of unexpected perks on offer, too. Here are five hidden Amazon Prime gems for creatives...

01. Unlimited photo storage

If your device is overflowing with photos and dragging down performance, Prime Photos could be a reason to sign up to Prime. With Prime Photos, users are free to store an unlimited number of photos securely, as well as being able to take advantage of enhanced search and organisation features in Amazon Drive.

Accessible through desktop web browsers, Windows or Mac desktops, Fire devices and iOs and Android mobile devices, Prime Photos is for personal, noncommercial use only. On top of photo storage, it also allows users to store 5 GB of videos.

02. Early deals access

Prime Day isn't the only deal available through Amazon. Lightning Deals, which are a limited number of discounts offered on an item for a short period of time, are another opportunity to make savings.

With Prime Early Access, Prime account holders get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals. Considering that all deals are available while stocks last, Prime Early Access is an excellent way to avoid disappointment when shopping for popular items.

03. Download books before publication

Amazon Prime has plenty to offer for bookworms. With Prime Reading, account holders can borrow books, magazines, and more from the extensive Prime Reading catalogue and read them on an array of digital devices.

As if that wasn't enough, with Amazon First Reads, you can get ahead of the pack with early access to a new book for free every month. This is a perk exclusive to US readers, so if you're stateside and like to be on the cutting edge, this is the benefit for you.

04. Share shipping benefits

Share the benefits of Amazon Prime with Amazon Household

If you've got more than one adult living under your roof, Amazon Household is another bonus just waiting for you to access. Simply link accounts through Amazon Household, and agree to share payment methods, and you'll be able to share Prime benefits while also keeping your personal accounts.

Users can also share their shipping benefits with their Amazon Business account, meaning that anyone making purchases on behalf of the company will be able to enjoy unlimited free two-day shipping on eligible items.

05. Stream free Audible content

If you prefer to take in content through your ears rather than with your eyes, then Audible Channels for Prime could tempt you to sign up. In addition to Audible Channels, which are premium podcasts recorded by top talents in the industry, users also get access to a collection of audiobooks that can be streamed for free.

With original audio series and playlists handcrafted for every interest, there's bound to be an audio boxset relevant to your chosen subject just waiting to be listened to.

