The new Acer Swift X 16 embraces Ryzen and Nvidia

Acer has announced its new Swift X 16 laptop aimed squarely at designers and creatives, and to prove just how serious this is you can choose between either an AMD Ryzen or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000-series GPU. Decisions, decisions.

Finding a balance between power and usability for designing on the go is always tricky so Acer has put some of that choice in your hands. The new Swift X 16 can be supercharged up to either Ryzen 9 (a demanding eight core processor) or RTX 4050 (with built-in drivers), ensuring this new laptop can handle most creative jobs with ease.

Whichever model you choose, they both come with 16GB of DDR5 memory and you choose between 512GB, 1TB or 2TGB of NVMe SSD storage – ah, more decisions. Both builds also come with a vibrant 3.2K 120 Hz OLED display and Wi-Fi 6 E for speed. All the ports are here too, so you get two USB-C, two USB4 type-A, a full-size HDMI output, 3.5mm headphone port and a microSD card slot.

Choose either an AMD or Nvidia model of the new Acer Swift X 16 (Image credit: acer)

Despite the power this is a slim and light laptop built for creativity on the go; weighing 1.9 kg it's easy to carry and 17.9 mm chassis ensures it will slip into any bag. What's surprising, the Acer Swift X 16 promises to run super-cool and uses a dual fan system that, according to Acer, offers 30 percent more airflow than the previous model. I also love the fact it can draw air through the keyboard, making efficient use of every aspect of the laptop's design.

The Acer Swift X 16 will launch in Europe this June followed by an American release in July. Prices are set to start at $1250 / £1499. Visit the Acer website (opens in new tab) in your region for pre-orders and full model specs.

