Save $300 on this must-have laptop for students and bloggers

This Acer laptop is excellent value for money.

Acer Swift 3 Notebook deal
We've found the perfect deal for anyone in need of a powerful new laptop. Right now you can get the 13.5-inch Acer Swift 3 Notebook for just $599.99, down from its original price of $899, at B&H Photo Video. That's a big saving of $300 on an excellent laptop for a variety of everyday work tasks.

Acer's Swift 3 already offers great value for money, its 11th Gen 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics offering more than enough power for blogging or work tasks. It's also highly portable, with a thin and light design that's robust enough to ensure it won't get damaged easily. We like the Acer Swift 3 so much that we included it in our guides to the best laptops for students and the best laptop for blogging.

Whilst this isn't quite the best price we've seen for this laptop, it's a huge saving, and with no major sale events in the calendar for a while, we recommend grabbing it while you can. Reading this in the UK? We've found a deal for you too, jump down to see that now.

The Acer Swift 3 made our list of the best laptops for writers as a superb affordable option, but if you'd like to browse some more deals before making a decision then we've put together this guide to the best cheap laptop deals right now. Not based in the US or UK? Don't worry, you can browse the best Acer Swift 3 deals wherever you are below...

