Brand new Adobe Substance is already on sale

Adobe's new suite of 3D tools was recently announced, and it's already on sale. The Substance Collection aims to cover all your 3D needs, and consists of 3D Stager, 3D Painter, 3D Sampler and 3D Design, now with 20 per cent off.

This is the first discount we've seen on Adobe Substance (the first of many we hope), but it's not clear whether this discount is a one-off to lure people in to the new offering, or whether it'll stick around. Either way, if you're interested in trying the new tools, then now's a good time to sign up (for more Adobe offers, see our Adobe Creative Cloud discount page).

Adobe Substance 3D Collection: $49.99 / £40.45 $39.99 / £31.97 per month

Save 20%: Get 20% off Adobe's new 3D apps when you buy today. The collection includes 3D Stager, 3D Painter, 3D Sampler and 3D Designer, as well as 50 3D assets a month and 100GB cloud storage.

View Deal

The Substance 3D Collection is a result of Adobe buying the Substance apps, and anyone who already had a Substance subscription can switch over to the new Adobe apps – see instructions for doing so here.

The idea is that with this suite, 3D artists will have everything they need to hone their creations. Substance 3D Stager lets you easily assemble models, materials, and lighting in a 3D scene and produce virtual photographs and renderings.

Substance 3D Painter is like the 'Photoshop of 3D'. It can be used for adding photorealistic textures to 3D models. Substance Sampler is for applying filters to photos, and Substance Designer enables you to create models and textures from scratch.

The 3D suite is separate to Adobe Creative Cloud, so those with an existing CC account will have to sign up separately to buy the 3D apps.

The other 3D option is to buy the Substance 3D texturing collection – which gives you access to Substance 3D Painter, Designer and Sampler, as well as up to 30 downloads of 3D assets per month. Substance Stager is not included in this collection, which is currently not on offer, and costs $19.99 / £15.97 per month.

