Affinity Lockdown 2020 is the online festival we all need

We've seen loads of examples of the creative community coming together during these strange times, with online resources popping up left, right and centre to keep people inspired at home. And now, Affinity is offering not one, but 31 creative sessions as part of its Lockdown 2020 series.

At 4pm every day in May, a new creative video is being dropped on Affinity's official YouTube channel, featuring insights and tutorials from artists, illustrators, designers, photographers and more. Naturally, they'll all be exploring how Affinity products fit into their creative workflows. And if you're an Adobe user, they might even tempt you to consider jumping ship – Affinity Photo is certainly one of our favourite Photoshop alternatives.

The topics covered range from the broad (such as Ash Hewson's overview of the entire Affinity Suite, below) to the specific (How to create a vector skull, anyone?), meaning Affinity users of any ability will probably find a few videos for them.

Its lineup of over thirty creatives (below) almost gives Affinity Lockdown 2020 something of a festival feel, and the videos are certainly offering a ray of sunshine to creatives stuck at home. "This is great!" one user comments, "I hope Affinity Creative Sessions continues as a thing past May. Nothing sells design software more than watching other professionals use it."

A festival, without the mud or the crowds (Image credit: Affinity)

Affinity Lockdown 2020 isn't the company's only lockdown offering. It recently offered Affinity apps free for 3 months to all, as well as pledging to engage 100 artists with paid work amid the coronavirus pandemic. If you're looking for more inspiration during these strange times, take a look at our guide to the best free resources for creatives stuck at home.

