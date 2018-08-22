Amazon Bank Holiday sale deals: Save £300 on this Dell XPS laptop

You might get most of your work done on the desktop, but if you need to get stuff done when you're out and about then a decently-specced laptop is a must, and this XPS from Dell hits all the right notes. Not only that, during the Amazon Bank Holiday sale you can get it for just £1,049, saving you £231 on the standard price.

Dell's XPS 15 is a 15.6-inch laptop with all the power you need for most design tasks, suitable for everything from basic Photoshop work to more demanding 3D and video projects. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor, backed up by 8GB RAM, and it comes with not only a 1TB hard disk, but also a 128GB SSD that means it'll start up in seconds.

Its real strength, though, lies in its NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 memory, giving you all the graphics horsepower you need for more heavyweight design work on the go. And when you need to transfer your latest designs over to your main desktop machine, its Thunderbolt 3 port means you can boot your files across at up to eight times the transfer speed of USB 3.0

Perfect for work and for downtime, the XPS 15 looks the part, too. It boasts a super-thin form factor, and its virtually borderless infinity edge display means you get a lot of screen without all the bezel. And if this all sounds too good to miss, don't hang about; the discount's only available until 8.00am on 30th August.

