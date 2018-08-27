Amazon Bank Holiday sale: the best deals for artists and designers

Today marks the start of Amazon's biggest ever August bank holiday sale event; eight days of great savings on everything designers and artists might need. The event will run all the way until Wednesday 29 August, 23:59 BST, although some lightning deals will expire before then. There are some really great deals to be had, but they're sure to sell out super-quick, so grab them while you can.

We'll bring you all the best Amazon bank holiday sale deals for designers, artists and creatives right here on this page. And we'll be adding more deals as they come in over the next week so make sure to check back for the latest savings. You can also use the jump links on the right to bag yourself a bargain.

The best Amazon bank holiday Wacom deals

Bamboo Wacom Slate Digital Notepad: £74.99 (was £99.99)

Save £25 - Suitable for both left and right-handed users, this digital notepad from Wacom means you'll never lose your ideas again. Simply put down your notes and sketches on pen and paper and digitise them with a touch of a button. And at A5 size, this will fit in the smallest of bags nicely. Save 25% on Bamboo Wacom Slate Digital Notepad now.

The best Amazon bank holiday sale camera deals

Sony A7 full frame compact camera - £799 (RRP £1,549.99)

Save £750.99 - If you've been on the hunt for a professional camera but on a budget, you're in luck. Right now you can save over a whopping £500 on this Sony A7 compact camera body. Boasting a 24.3 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, you'll be shooting like a pro in no time. Save 48% on Sony ILCE7B camera body now.

The best laptop and tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro: £649.99 (was £949.99)

Save 32% - The Surface Pro provides users with a smooth experience to help them stay productive. It can also switch between laptop, studio, and tablet modes easily to keep up with your demanding workflow. But hurry, we don't expect this deal to hang around for long!

Save £300 on a Microsoft Surface Pro now

Dell XPS 15 laptop: £1,049 (was £1,280)

Save 18% - The Dell XPS 15 is a small but mighty laptop, packed with Intel 7th gen processors so you can power through the most intensive tasks with ease. The Dell XPS 15 also comes complete with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, giving you all the horsepower you need to create amazing artwork.

Save £231 on Dell XPS 15 laptop now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5-inch: £1,349 (was £1,549)

Save 11% - If it's a Surface laptop you're after but want one with a little more juice, this 13.5-inch device could be just the answer. At just 2.76 pounds (1.25 kg), this Surface easily fits in your bag and includes a 7th gen Intel Core processor to handle demanding desktop programs.

Save £200 on Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5-inch now

iOTA 14" laptop: £149.99 (was £249.99)

Save 40% - On the hunt for a new notebook? This slim and elegant iOTA laptop will help you to stay productive and power through all of your daily tasks. And right now you can get it at a whopping 40 per cent discount! Hurry though, we don't expect this deal to stick around for long.

Save £100 on iOTA 14" laptop now

The best Amazon bank holiday sale headphone deals

The best Amazon bank holiday sale monitor deals