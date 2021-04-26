iPad Pro (2020) price slashed following new iPad model reveal

Thanks to last week's announcement of a brand new iPad Pro coming this year, we've seen a few meaningful price drops on both the iPad Pro and the iPad Air, in both the US and UK. Top of the list is this 2020 12-inch iPad Pro that's reduced from $1,099 to just $998 over at Amazon.

Over in the UK, there's an even bigger saving to be had on the 11-inch iPad Pro, cutting the price from £769 to £630, saving you £139, also at Amazon.

It seems these sizeable iPad Pro deals (and some modest iPad Air discounts, below) are in response to last week's news of a brand new iPad Pro on the way – even though that model isn't even on sale yet. we advise you make the most of these flash deals while they're around, though it is possible that similar deals come up as and when the new iPad Pro is released.

If you want a tablet to draw with, have a look at our best drawing tablets for more options. But for now, here are the best iPad Pro and Air deals.

The best iPad Pro & iPad Air deals: US

iPad Pro (2020) WiFi: $1,099 $998 at Amazon

Save $101: This 12-inch iPad Pro is the 4th generation model that was released in 2020. It has a big 256GB storage, and a fast A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine. And it's by far the biggest price drop on a new iPad Pro that we've seen right now.

iPad Air (2020) WiFi: $749 $699 at B&H Photo

Save $50: This more modest saving on the 4th generation 10.9-inch iPad Air also comes with a sizeable 256GB storage, and is well worth snapping up (especially if you don't need the power of the Pro above). Comes in Rose Gold.

iPad Air (2020) WiFi: $599 $559 at B&H Photo

Save $40: Over at B&H Photo, there is $40 off this 64GB, 10.9-inch iPad Air. With support for the Apple Pencil, this could soon be your new favourite device for drawing or annotating. Less storage than the two deals above, but still a great little tablet.



The best iPad Pro & iPad Air deals: UK

iPad Pro (WiFi): £769 £630 at Amazon

Save £139: This is a massive saving! An 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB storage, and a Silver finish. The Liquid Retina display with ProMotion is as beautiful, as its A12Z Bionic chip is fast. Most importantly, you save a whopping £139.

iPad Air (WiFi): £579 £529 at Amazon

Save £49: This 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020) comes with a slightly smaller 64GB storage, but with the A14 Bionic chip at its heart. If you want more storage, there's also the 256GB option, that currently goes for £729 £669, saving you a decent £60.



iPad Pro (WiFi): £969 £869 at Amazon

Save £100: This is the slightly bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which comes with a beautiful liquid retina display. 4th Generation, 128GB storage, and A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, this is a fast tablet at a great price over at Amazon.

If you still want to see more deals, here are some other great options on the older iPad models...

