Apple's rumoured iPhone SE 4 design just got more exciting

Rumours about the successor to the current iPhone SE 3 have proved wildly inconsistent over the last year. First we heard it would look like 2018's (somewhat outdated) iPhone XR, then it was rumoured to be cancelled entirely. New reports suggest it's back on again – and the design sounds a lot more exciting now.

According to one Apple leaker, the next iteration of the 'budget' iPhone will feature a design inspired by the iPhone 14 – with a few iPhone 15 features thrown in for good measure. And with that, it suddenly sounds less 2017 and more 2023. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

The current iPhone SE features a design straight out of 2017 (Image credit: Apple)

Leaker Unknownz21 claims (below) that the SE 4 will feature a "design based on iPhone 14", which means we could be in for flat edges and a mini-LED display, as well as Face ID (the current SE still relies on Touch ID).

But perhaps most exciting are the suggestions that the SE 4 will feature an Action Button, and USB-C charging. Both are rumoured iPhone 15 features – with the Action Button said to be inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra's customisable button. Meanwhile, USB-C is something users have been eternally crying out for.

The new model could look a lot like the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Apple)

But there's one group of iPhone fans these SE 4 rumours won't impress. Those who prefer small phones might be out of luck. For those of us who don't feel the need to carry an IMAX display in our pocket, the loss of the mini is sad news indeed, especially with awesome mini iPhone SE 4 concepts like this doing the rounds. Still, if we have to go large, we'd rather do it with a 2023 design than a 2018 one.

As for when the device will finally drop, rumour has it we might have to wait until 2025, which makes sense – the SE typically carries an older design, and by then the iPhone 14 model will likely feel a little outdated, particularly with the iPhone 15 Pro rumoured to be getting a new, titanium body. If you want the best iPhone experience available right here and now, check out the best iPhone 14 deals below.