This real Apple Mac folder wallet is a design triumph

What do you get for the Apple fan who already has every device and accessory you can think of? Well, how about a real physical wallet designed to look like a Mac folder?

Okay, so the Apple obsessive in your life is probably using Apple Pay rather than cash and cards, but we still need to carry documents like driving licences or membership cards, and this sleek, slimline wallet looks perfect for that (see our pick of the best Apple deals for gift ideas from Apple itself).

(Image credit: Nikolas Bentel Studio)

Designed by Nikolas Bentel, the blue Untitled Folder Wallet looks like macOS folder but made from stitched two-tone vegan leather. It measures 10.2cm x 7.6cm (4 inches x 3 inches), which should make it large enough for a driver’s license or ID card, and it has three pockets.

Limited to 500, the wallet is available from Nikolas Bentel Studio (opens in new tab) for $49 plus shipping and is expected to take 5 to 6 weeks to ship. Strangely, there's no Apple Pay option at checkout, but you can use Google Pay or PayPal.

For more gift ideas for Apple fans, see our picks of the best MacBook Pro accessories and the best iPad Pro cases.

