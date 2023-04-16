This real Apple Mac folder wallet is a design triumph

By Joseph Foley
published

The perfect gift for any Mac fan.

A wallet designed to look like a Mac Untitled Folder
(Image credit: Nikolas Bentel Studio)

What do you get for the Apple fan who already has every device and accessory you can think of? Well, how about a real physical wallet designed to look like a Mac folder?

Okay, so the Apple obsessive in your life is probably using Apple Pay rather than cash and cards, but we still need to carry documents like driving licences or membership cards, and this sleek, slimline wallet looks perfect for that (see our pick of the best Apple deals for gift ideas from Apple itself).

A wallet designed to look like a Mac Untitled Folder

(Image credit: Nikolas Bentel Studio)

Designed by Nikolas Bentel, the blue Untitled Folder Wallet looks like macOS folder but made from stitched two-tone vegan leather. It measures 10.2cm x 7.6cm (4 inches x 3 inches), which should make it large enough for a driver’s license or ID card, and it has three pockets. 

Limited to 500, the wallet is available from Nikolas Bentel Studio (opens in new tab) for $49 plus shipping and is expected to take 5 to 6 weeks to ship. Strangely, there's no Apple Pay option at checkout, but you can use Google Pay or PayPal.

For more gift ideas for Apple fans, see our picks of the best MacBook Pro accessories and the best iPad Pro cases.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

