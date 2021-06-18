Apple MacBooks get huge discounts ahead of Prime Day

Since their release in November last year, the all new M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have proved incredibly popular. Amed with an incredible amount of power via the M1 chip, plus Apple's signature style, both models are more attractive than ever before, especially for creative professionals.

And ahead of Prime Day, there are already offers to be had, with Amazon knocking up to £219 off 2020 MacBook Air, taking it down to just over £1,000. There's also an offer that gets you an Air for £899 (almost it's lowest price ever, it did drop to £875 briefly in May), and even discounts on the much-coveted Pro model.

The best bit? These offers are available right now, and you don't even have to be a Prime Day member to get these deals. See below for more (jump to US deals here):

Best MacBook deals: UK

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): £1,249 £1,029 at Amazon

Save £219: This model gets you 512GB SSD and there's a whopping £219 off. We haven't seen a deal as good as this, so act quickly if you want one, as we can't imagine these will last long.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): £999 £899 at Amazon

Save £100: Since the new M1 MacBook Air's release, we've seen few discounts, and this is up there with the best. This gold model has 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. Click through for more options.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,131 at Amazon

Save £167: Over £150 off any Apple product is worth a look, but especially when it's on this powerful 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Pro model. We don't expect this deal to hang around for long.

View Deal

Best MacBook deals: US

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): $1,299 $1,199 B&H Photo

Save $100: The 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Pro currently has $100 off, which, as Apple price cuts go, is certainly not to be sniffed at. There's also up to $150 off other iterations of the MacBook Pro.

View Deal

Need more info on these models? Well the MacBook Air scored a full five stars in our in-depth MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review, and our MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) review gave the Pro 4.5 stars.

For more great Prime Day deals on Apple kit, see our Apple Prime Day hub, or check out our sister site T3's Prime Day offers.

Alternatively, see more of today's best prices below:

Read more: