Apple New Year sale 2019: The best January sales on Apple devices

Welcome to Creative Bloq's guide to the Apple New Year sale. If you held out over the pre-Christmas shopping events in the hopes of snapping up an even bigger discount in the New Year sales, now's the time to get shopping.

In this article you'll find all the best offers from the Apple January sale. Digging out the best deals can be a daunting prospect – and let's face it, you're probably not functioning at your peak right now. We've split the deals into products, to make it much easier to navigate the Apple New Year sale as you struggle through your carb coma / eggnog hangover / Quality Street stupor. After all, there's nothing worse than making a mistake and ordering the wrong thing, or checking out before finding the same thing cheaper elsewhere. Use the jump links to go straight to the Apple device you're looking for.

Retailers to watch out for

The Apple Store isn't likely to be the best place to shop the Apple January sale. You'll probably find bigger discounts at other retailers or – if you're not yet ready to leave you living room – online.

Below is a list of the retailers that offered the biggest discounts over the pre-Christmas shopping events (Black Friday and Cyber Monday), so it's worth doing a quick check to see they're getting involved in the Apple New Year sale too. Use the quick links below to take a look yourself, or scroll down for sales guide, broken down into products.

iPad deals

Apple January sale: iPad deals

In the pre-Christmas sales, we saw plenty of excellent iPad discounts across a whole range of models – including the all-new 10.2‑inch iPad. Check out the best prices in your region – including any Apple January sale offers – using the widget below. Figuring out which is the best offer, taking into account the different models, storage options and features, can be difficult. Make sure you pay attention to the specs you're getting before you hit 'Add to cart'.

MacBook deals

Apple January sale: MacBook deals

MacBooks are pretty much always in demand – mainly because, as designers will well know, this kind of top-quality kit doesn't come cheap. Luckily they're also often the target of big discounts, if you're on the ball and looking in the right places. Whether you're after a classic MacBook, a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, chances are you'll be able to pick up a discounted model right now.

The price widgets below will display the best prices available right now, so you can see who's getting involved in the Apple January sale.

Apple has recently released a new MacBook Pro (read our MacBook Pro 16-inch review). While we might see deals on that model, based on what we saw in the Black Friday sales, we'd expect the best discounts in the Apple January sale to be on slightly older models. If you're happy not having the latest, greatest MacBook then that's a good way to pick up a bargain. Another hot tip is to keep an eye out for refurbished models – there can be some hidden gems on pre-owned models.

Apple Pencil deals

We saw some okay (but not amazing) discounts on Apple Pencils in the run-up to Christmas. Will Apple's January sale yield any better price cuts? Check out the widget below for the best prices right now.

Not sure which version you need? Explore our Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2 comparison.

AirPod deals

Apple January sale: AirPods deals

These are the headphones of the moment, and we saw a fair few good AirPod discounts in the run-up to Christmas, on both the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro. These true wireless earbuds aren't quite as new and exciting now (and there's a fair bit of competition hitting the market from people like Amazon and Microsoft).

For the best prices in your area right now, including any gems from the Apple January sale, check out the price widget below. Alternatively, explore our dedicated Apple AirPod deals guide.

Apple Watch deals

There were plenty of Apple Watch offers in the run-up to the holidays, with the newly released Series 5 meaning retailers were happy to drop their prices to shift older stock. Check out the best prices right now – on the Series 5 as well as previous models – below.

Apple iMac deals

Apple January sale: iMac and Mac deals

How to make the most of the Apple January sale

To get the best deal possible, it's a good idea to plan ahead. Do your research and decide what product, model and specs will suit your needs. It's also best to have a price in mind that you're happy to spend. You don't want to end up being overwhelmed by the different Apple January sale options and making the wrong decision, or overpaying. Once you've decided on the product you're after, you can start tracking its price on various retailers – or even simpler, bookmark this page and keep checking it.

