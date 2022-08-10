Hurry, the Apple Pencil 2 is at a record low price

The Apple Pencil can be a pretty pricy investment for iPad owners looking to step up their digital art game. Luckily right now you can grab the 2nd Generation Pencil for our record low price that we first reported on back in November 2021. Priced under $100, this deal puts the 2018 stylus at the same RRP price as the original 2015 model. Find this fantastic saving on the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) at Amazon where it's on sale for $99 down from $129 (opens in new tab)

The Apple Pencil 2 has many notable upgrades from its predecessor. The 2nd Generation Pencil now includes a flat edge; not only making it feel more like a real pencil but additionally reducing the risk of it rolling off flat surfaces. It's also magnetic, meaning it easily clips onto your iPad for safe-keeping whilst also charging the pencil wirelessly. We have a detailed Apple Pencil 2 review that talks about these features and more, including which iPads the pencil is compatible with.

The iPad and Apple Pencil duo even take the top 2 spots in our guide to the best tablets with a stylus pen for drawing. If you want more great prices on the stylus then you can find those in our handy list of the lowest Apple Pencil prices. Alternatively, we also detail the best Apple Pencil alternatives right here.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $129 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30: With customisable tap functionality to easily swap between tools and up to 12 hours of battery life, this stylus is a must-have for any budding artist that owns an iPad; especially with a 23% saving.

Here's todays best prices on the Apple Pencil 2 wherever you're located.

Related articles: