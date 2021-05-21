Apple's new privacy ad is perfect (and Facebook will hate it)

Apple's iOS 14.5 update has been making headlines for a while now, thanks to its game-changing privacy controls. Users can opt out out being tracked by apps, with potentially huge ramifications for various advertising business models. While many users are embracing the change, notable detractors include a certain Mr Zuckerberg. And we doubt he's a fan of Apple's latest ad.

The new spot (below), 'Tracked', perfectly personifies tracking apps as a series of prying characters following a man around London. But as he disables tracking from each ad, the characters suddenly disappear. (Check out our best Apple deals if you're looking for new kit).

Soundtracked by “Mind Your Own Business” by Delta 5, the ad is a fun, amusing and, most importantly, clear illustration of what the Ad Tracking Transparency feature does. And if you were unsure about turning it on before, you'll probably have made you mind up by the end of the spot.

And it seems the feature is already a hit. According to the New York Times, "just 6 percent of U.S. daily users of Apple’s latest mobile software are opting to allow companies like Facebook and its many affiliates to hoover up data about them". Facebook claims the feature will hurt small businesses – but it's clear that the overwhelming majority of users simply want more privacy.

Like the viral AirPods Jump ad, this is another winner from Apple. But that's not to say the company always gets it right – this year's new Apple Watch ads were more creepy than cool.

