Dogs curate London art show

London's Southwark Park Galleries has really let its creativity off the leash for an upcoming contemporary art show all about dogs. That's because it's enlisted the help of our four-legged friends to curate the dog-related artwork, which will be on display in the Lake and Dilston galleries.

The exhibition, called Dog Show, is part of the celebrations for Southwark Park Galleries 35th birthday. A group of 15 cultured canines were used to help select the artworks, which include a print by Lucian Freud (below), paintings by Ryan Brown, and an animation by David Shrigley (above).

As for Dog Show, we can expect to see a variety of mediums. "With a little help from their human companions, these canine curators have selected artworks in what is believed to be the first exhibition of its kind," Southwark Park Galleries explains on its site.

'Pluto, aged 12' by Lucian Freud is one of the works on display (Image credit: Lucian Freud)

These aren't just any old dogs either, they belong to a variety of artists and curators. We'll just overlook the fact that their human owners had some influence over the selection process.

Sadly, the galleries don't reveal how the dogs chose their preferred artwork. Were the pieces hidden and the dogs had to sniff them out? Did the pooches show their approval for a painting by performing tricks? We may never know.

What we do know though is that the show will run from 18 July until 8 September at Southwark Park Galleries' Lake and Dilston galleries in London.

