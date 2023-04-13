This Baby Yoda Google Easter Egg is today's top time waster

Google has egg-celled itself with its latest Easter Egg, which involves none other than Baby Yoda (otherwise known as Grogu). The secret trick sees the little scamp making mischief with the search results in a brilliantly amusing way. If you're a fan of The Mandalorian (or just totally adorable characters doing totally adorable things), you don't want to miss this.

Google is known for hiding Easter Eggs on the site (see our favourite Google Easter Eggs for more). It's always an excellent (we swerved a second egg pun on purpose) way to wile away a few minutes – and this latest addition is particularly whimsical.

(Image credit: Google)

Simply head to Google, type in 'Grogu', 'The Mandalorian' or 'The Mandalorian's Child' and watch him appear in the lower right-hand corner of the Google search page. Click on him and watch as he ruins the usual order of the search page.

It's worth trying out all of the different search terms as they all provoke Grogu into different types of action. And it works on mobile and desktop, so wherever you are you can join in on the fun. You're welcome.

Since it's not long until May the Fourth, you might want to check out our list of the best Star Wars fonts around – so you can bring some authenticity to your Star Wars celebrations.

