Barbie swaps plastic for paper in new Burger King campaign

Burger King Brazil is still riding the Barbie hype train as it launches a new campaign inspired by the hit movie. After the success of its recent Barbie themed menu, the chain has announced a new adorable accessory alongside the meal...mini Barbie-sized crowns, of course.

While the launch of the Barbie meal caused some controversy, dressing up your Barbie (or just Ken), in micro accessories seems like an adorable and somewhat ridiculous way to celebrate the recent release, because what screams girl power more than a tiny paper crown? For lovers of all things miniature, Casio's twee timepiece is another case of fashion over function.

I can't say that this looks the most appetising... (Image credit: Burger King Brazil)

The design agency behind the brand's marketing, DAVID São Paulo, have insisted that the crowns "enhance the look and style of dolls", but eager fans will need to be quick if they want to snag themselves this hot new accessory. The petite headpieces are limited edition and only available from a specific store in São Paulo.

While I have my reservations about whether the latest Barbie doll will come with her very own paper crown, BK Brazil have called the coveted accessory "the missing piece of the world’s most famous wardrobe". So this begs the question, if it's good enough for the one of the world's greatest fashion icons, is this the start of a BK themed fashion trend?

It's no wonder that BK has been swept up in the hype, as the Barbie marketing campaign has been a wild ride since the movie was announced. However, BK is no stranger to a little fun itself, as we've seen in its recent beef with McDonald's over AI generated posters. It's great to see the brand getting creative, just no more neon pink burgers please!