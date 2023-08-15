Barbie swaps plastic for paper in new Burger King campaign

By Natalie Fear
published

This Barbie's job is burger.

Plastic barbie hand holding a Burger King crown
(Image credit: DAVID São Paulo)

Burger King Brazil is still riding the Barbie hype train as it launches a new campaign inspired by the hit movie. After the success of its recent Barbie themed menu, the chain has announced a new adorable accessory alongside the meal...mini Barbie-sized crowns, of course. 

While the launch of the Barbie meal caused some controversy, dressing up your Barbie (or just Ken), in micro accessories seems like an adorable and somewhat ridiculous way to celebrate the recent release, because what screams girl power more than a tiny paper crown? For lovers of all things miniature, Casio's twee timepiece is another case of fashion over function. 

Burger King Barbie meal

I can't say that this looks the most appetising... (Image credit: Burger King Brazil)

The design agency behind the brand's marketing, DAVID São Paulo, have insisted that the crowns "enhance the look and style of dolls", but eager fans will need to be quick if they want to snag themselves this hot new accessory. The petite headpieces are limited edition and only available from a specific store in São Paulo. 

While I have my reservations about whether the latest Barbie doll will come with her very own paper crown, BK Brazil have called the coveted accessory "the missing piece of the world’s most famous wardrobe". So this begs the question, if it's good enough for the one of the world's greatest fashion icons, is this the start of a BK themed fashion trend?

A post shared by Burger King BR (@burgerkingbr)

A photo posted by on

It's no wonder that BK has been swept up in the hype, as the Barbie marketing campaign has been a wild ride since the movie was announced. However, BK is no stranger to a little fun itself, as we've seen in its recent beef with McDonald's over AI generated posters. It's great to see the brand getting creative, just no more neon pink burgers please!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles