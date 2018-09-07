Become a better fantasy artist with ImagineFX

Discover the skills behind the art of your favourite fantasy games and characters in the latest issue of ImagineFX magazine – on sale today. Inside issue 166, we talk to leading illustrators and artists from the biggest fantasy properties, so if you've ever wanted to get involved with creating out-of-this-world illustrations and concepts, you've come to the right place.

In our cover feature, illustrator Tara Phillips guides you through her process of painting a captivating fantasy portrait in Photoshop. Elsewhere in issue 166, we learn how to create art for a gaming screen, complete with tips for adding those finishing magical details, while Philipp Scherer is on hand to show you how to design a post-apocalyptic environment. On top of this there's all the news, reviews and reader art you've come to expect fro ImagineFX – don't miss it!

Explore what's on offer by taking a peek at the lead features, below.

Meet the new Magic: The Gathering artists

The art of the new set goes back to basics

The latest Magic: The Gathering Core Set is out now, with fans getting their teeth into new creatures and spells. We go behind the scenes and talk to the artists behind this latest set to hear how they created imagery that would appeal to players both old and new.

Inside the Games Workshop studio

We learn what it takes to work at Games Workshop

Still going strong since it was established in 1975, Games Workshop continues to succeed due to the hard work of its talented artists. We talk to the creative brains behind the billion pound business to discover how they keep the game the table top game fresh.

Painting a Total War: Warhammer concept

Are you up to this mammoth undertaking?

Looking to progress in the field of concept art? If so, you'll need to practice and study. We've got the studying part taken care of with this Photoshop workshop courtesy of Total War: Warhammer concept artist Rinehart Appiah, who shows you how to concept a deadly war beast.

Create an oil paint look digitally

Master this amazing paint technique in Corel Painter

Fantasy role playing games were a constant source of fascination for Magdalena Proszowska thanks to their traditional acrylic illustrations. In her workshop she shows you how to emulate this look digitally in Corel Painter, and she uses plenty of fantastical creatures to guide you through the process.

Hone your painting prowess

Bring your paintings to life with these tips

Renowned illustrator Tran Nguyen has been working as freelance artist for a decade now, and in that time she's honed and picked up lots of techniques that take her work to the next level. In this workshop she shares 15 ways you can improve your own art.

