Apple Watch Black Friday deals: what to expect in 2019

It's a little early to be looking for Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now, but if you shop around and you're prepared to settle for an older model then there are still savings, if not bargains, to be found.

Last year, there were a number of brilliant Apple Watch Black Friday deals and 2019 looks set to follow a similar trend. But which Apple Watch should you buy? If you want to be fully up-to-date then it simply has to be the brand new Apple Watch 5. However, being the latest model means the savings won't be as good. But if you don't crave the very latest tech, the Series 4 is still a fine choice, and now that the Series 5 has come along you should be able to pick up some worthwhile discounts.

If you'd like the option to have GPS and Cellular connections, but aren't too bothered about having the latest design, go for the Series 3 – there are some great bargains to be had now, including the 38mm GPS model for just £198.99 from Amazon.

And if you really want to pick up a bargain, then the Series 1 and 2 models are where it's at, although you won't see so many discounts on these. Apple Watches come in either 38mm and 42mm (Series 3 or older), or the Series 4 and 5 Watches come in either 40mm or 44mm.

We'll be keeping this post updated with all the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals so make sure to bookmark this page. And if you're looking for more savings on Apple devices, don't miss our Black Friday Apple article. In the meantime, here are the best Apple Watch deals available right now.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 deals

With new display technology allowing for an always-on screen, the Series 5 is the first model that doesn't require you to do the Apple hand jive whenever you want to tell the time. There are also two new finishes to choose from – titanium and ceramic – plus a stack of new watchOS features, and with prices starting at $399 for the 40mm GPS model, it's not too much of a price hike over the previous model.

Unsurprisingly there's almost nothing to be had in the way of Apple Watch 5 deals right now; there were some tiny discounts to be had for pre-ordering, but now the Series 5 is on sale it looks like Black Friday's going to be your next opportunity to shave a little off the price.

Best Apple Watch Series 4 deals

The Apple Watch 4 has a bigger screen, an improved speaker and a dial that's more pleasing to use than the older Watches. It also has health features such as a heart rate monitor, Fall Detection and Emergency SOS capabilities.

As the first Watch with a tweaked design since the launch of the first Apple Watch, it's much sought after. And while deals have been hard to find in the past, with the launch of the Series 5 we're expecting to see more of them about.

There are also other versions of the Series 4 Watch to add an extra degree of style, namely the Nike and Hermes collections.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 deals

You'll be more likely to find some sweeter bargains on the Apple Watch Series 3. The most exciting thing about the Series 3 Watch on its launch was the introduction of Cellular, which meant it could be used without an iPhone or Wi-Fi. This took the Watch's capabilities to a whole new level.

The Series 3 doesn't have quite the same speed or swish design as the Series 4, but it's still works well and looks good, so if you want to save some pennies, then this could be the model for you.

There's also a Series 3 + Nike collection available.

Best Apple Watches Series 1 & 2 deals

The cheapest Apple Watches are the Series 1 and 2 models, which lack the finesse and power of the Series 3 and 4 models. They've now been discontinued by Apple, but that means you can pick them up for an especially cheap price.

