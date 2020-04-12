Apple sale: Cheap MacBook Pro deal is not to be missed

While right now might not seem like the best time to be splashing a load of cash on a new MacBook Pro, if you're in need and your budget allows it, Best Buy's one-day sale is not to be missed.

The 24-hour event sees huge savings across a range of popular devices, but the one we're most excited about knocks a staggering $1500 off the 15-inch MacBook Pro. That's the biggest discount on this model we've ever seen. And means the powerful laptop, which features an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB Memory and a whopping 1TB SSD now costs just $2649.99!

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for graphic design. A popular choice among creatives, this device his powered by six-core Intel Core processors, and boasts a brilliant, colourful Retina display featuring True Tone technology to view your design work in all its glory.

If you're looking for a cheaper model, or a different device, be sure to check out our round up of the best Apple laptop deals or, if it's a tablet you're after, don't miss our round up of the best iPad deals and cheap Apple Pencil deals.

Apple MacBook Pro 15" with Touchbar: $4,149.99 $2,649.99

Save £1500: One of the best MacBook Pro deals we've seen knocks a huge $1500 off this powerful device, with 32GB RAM, Intel Core i9 processor and a whopping 1TB SSD. Hurry, we don't expect stocks to last long. Want different specs? Best Buy has various MacBook Pro models discounted here.

Apple MacBook Pro 15" with Touchbar: $2,799.99 $2,299.99

Save $500: If you're looking for something slightly cheaper but that still packs a lot of power, this device might be the one for you. This 15-inch model has a little less RAM and storage, but can handle complex creative tasks with ease.

Apple 21.5" iMac with Retina 4K display: $1,299.99 $1,049.99

Save $250: Not a MacBook Pro, but an offer we couldn't not include is a $250 saving on this powerful iMac. It also comes with a year's worth of Apple TV for free. Bargain.



Not in the US? Here are the best new MacBook Pro prices in your area:

Best Buy has some incredible deals on other devices too, including headphones, tablets and TVs. Here's our pick of the best offers for creatives currently available:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover: $959 $599

Save $360: You'll be hard pushed to find a better deal than this Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover, both of which you can currently get for less than $600. Trust us when we say stocks won't last long, so grab one while you can.

Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Powerbeats: $199.99 $79.99

Save $120: If you're looking for some headphones that are great for when you're active, these Powerbeats by Dr. Dre are a top option. And right now you can get them for less than half price!

WD Easystore 4TB External Hard Drive: $149.99 $89.99

Save $60: Safeguard all your files with this quality hard drive. Its slimline design means its super easy to transport, and USB 3.0 technology facilitates rapid data transfer to keep you working efficiently.

HP 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop: $629.99 $529.99

Save $100: If you don't need the power of a MacBook Pro, this HP laptop already offered excellent value for money, boasting an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD. And now you can extra $100 off too!

