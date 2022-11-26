This might be the best MacBook Pro deal yet this Black Friday

We've been seeing some hot Black Friday MacBook deals during the last few days, but this one might just be the best yet! If you head over to B&H Photo, you can currently find the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) with a huge 1TB of storage discounted from $1,899 down to $1,399 (opens in new tab).

Now, this may still seem expensive but finding a new, non-refurbished version of the 2020 MacBook Pro with as big an SSD as this one is very rare, and it's even rarer to find one discounted as much as this. This particular laptop also features the popular Touch Bar and a beautiful 13-inch display. The powerful M1 chip will ensure high-end applications run smoothly when in use, so no need to worry about crashes!

With a whopping saving of $500, this is by far among the top deals we've seen on a MacBook this Black Friday. The sale is only active for another 15 hours at the time of writing this and I'm not sure how long stock will last considering how great the discount is so it would be wise to snap it up whilst it's there!

Fancy checking out some other fantastic Apple deals? We currently have a few live blogs running, including the best iPad Black Friday deals and a more generalised Apple Black Friday deals round up to give you some inspiration. We even has a live feed of the best MacBook deals around right now if you fancy a different model to the Pro!

