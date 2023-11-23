This adorable cat café game is my personal idea of heaven

Whatever genre of video game you enjoy playing, it's all about escapism, and I may have just found my perfect retreat in the form of Calico, the ultra-cute cat café sim. The open-world game lets you befriend an array of little creatures and customise your character with cute outfits – much like my real life, but arguably way more whimsical.

The adorable game is already available on a number of platforms and will be coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 on 28 November to spread the fun. (If you want to unwind in style and comfort, take a look at our guide to the best gaming chairs).

(Image credit: Peachy Keen Games)

Calico was developed by Peachy Keen Games, a two-person studio in Seattle, WA. The aim of the game is simple – rebuild your town's cat café and fill it with adorable furry friends. By exploring neighbouring towns you can add to your animal entourage by naming them and adding them to your exploration party, or waving them away to the café where they'll entertain guests.

Calico has lots of customisation features such as in-depth character creation and café decorating to really make the world feel like your own. There are additional minigames and interactive features to make the game an immersive experience and the dreamy pastel graphics really add to the cosy visual appeal. According to the game publisher's website, Calico is "meant to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside" – something I'm already feeling from the trailer alone. Basically, it's my idea of heaven and I'm very excited to play it during my winter hibernation.

The game is available to play on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC — via Steam, and Epic Games. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5 on 28 November and you can stay up to date via Calico's Instagram and X.

For more adorable news from the world of gaming, check out the new dystopian bunny game or take a look at the Moomin game that's already stolen my heart.