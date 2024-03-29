Why Canva's Affinity takeover suggests a surprising shift in direction

By Daniel John
published

Is Canva finally aiming to replace Adobe?

For a few months, Adobe's proposed merger with Figma was the one of the design industry's biggest corporate news. That deal might now be dead in the water, but this week a new takeover is making waves in the digital art world – Canva's purchase of Affinity

We've long declared Affinity one of the best Creative Cloud alternatives. With one-off purchase models (fingers crossed those stay in place under Canva), the likes of Affinity Photo 2 and Affinity Designer 2 are popular choices for digital artists. But these are arguably 'pro' tools, making the merger with Canva – a platform ostensibly for inexperienced designers – somewhat surprising. And with the deal viewed by many as a clear (and feasible) attempt to take on Adobe, it could a shift in focus for Canva.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

