Rare AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is ridiculously cheap

The Black Friday weekend is here and we're seeing some incredible deals roll in. Topping the list is this incredible deal from Laptops Direct, which drops the price of Apple's AirPods Pro to just £195 – that's a huge £54 off!
Apple's top-level earbuds are as popular today as when they were first released at the end of last year. But this rare deal sees the price of them drop to the lowest we've ever seen.
If you're not bothered about having the latest model, Currys has 2nd gen AirPods down to just £124 right now.
You'll can find more incredible AirPods deals on our AirPods Black Friday page, and if you're looking for more Apple wares at unmissable prices, our Apple Black Friday page has you covered.
Apple AirPods Pro:
£249 £195 at Laptops Direct
Save £54: This deal sees the price hitting the lowest-ever seen on AirPods Pro. You don't want to miss this brilliant deal on the noise-cancelling tech and unrivalled sound quality of Apple's top-level AirPods.
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $199 at Staples
Save $51: In the US, Staples has an equally good discount on AirPods Pro, with a huge 20% off the normal retail price. With super-fast delivery options too, you're sure to get these in time for Christmas.View Deal
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with charging case:
£137 £124 at Currys
Save £12: These 2nd Gen AirPods with charging case are currently a steal at under £125. Wireless, with up to 5 hours battery life, these are the perfect Christmas present for the music lover in your life.
