Coca-Cola celebrates heritage with bespoke typeface

Coca-Cola has unveiled a new bespoke typeface for the first time in its corporate history. The geometric design is built for both physical and digital platforms, and contains a nod to Coca-Cola's design heritage – namely its famous cursive font logo.

Revealed on 5 January by Coca-Cola's vice president of global design, James Sommerville, the new font is known as TCCC Unity, which takes its initials from The Coca-Cola Company.

Eagle-eyed font fans may have noticed that Coca-Cola registered TCCC Unity as a trademark in July 2017. The bespoke font is the latest in a wave of big companies tailoring their own typography, with Coca-Cola following the likes of IBM and YouTube.

Over on his Instagram account, Sommerville said TCCC Unity has a: "Geometric flair and circularity drawn from the archive form the basis of the Latin script", while "a large x height ensures it works in physical and digital environments."

TCCC Unity echoes elements of the cursive Coca-Cola logo

TCCC Unity was designed by the renowned and innovative typographic design agency Brody Associates, the digital type specialists behind the latest Channel 4 rebrand.

Speaking at the Museum of Design Atlanta, Sommerville added that TCCC Unity "encapsulates elements from Coca-Cola’s past and its American Modernist heritage." Meanwhile on his Instagram page, Sommerville shared different versions of the new font, including bold weights and italicised alternatives.

The new font is tailored towards print and web

Accompanying the launch of TCCC Unity is a new app which explains the ethos behind the bespoke typeface. Available on the App Store for iOS devices, the free TCCC Unity app is a place where users can hear from the font's creators about how they designed the typeface.

The TCCC Unity app promises to be a treasure trove of typographic design content thanks to its selection of archival material and interviews with the team at Brody Associates, as well as a look at all the styles, weights and specimens included in the new font.

