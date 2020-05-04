New digital art apps will help you relax in minutes

Anyone who's into mindfulness will know that repetitive actions can soothe a busy brain. Colouring in and dot to dot are just two ways to do this, and two new magazines are now available on the iPad to help you do just that.

Colour Calm is an interactive colouring magazine for adults, helping you explore your creativity and aid in mental relaxation. With over 40 inspiring line drawings, based on the natural world, simply choose your colour, set your brush size and begin painting. There are three brush sizes available and a scrollable colour palette.

For those who prefer to create shapes rather than colour them in, there's Dot to Dot. This interactive magazine for adults aids in relaxation and promotes a calm mindset. There are 60 bespoke patterns to choose from, so you can start connecting the dots today to reveal unique pictures.

If you don't have your own iPad yet, or want to upgrade, then see our cheap iPad deals to pick up a bargain today.

Guess the animal (Image credit: Future)

Both magazines are available within the 3D World and ImagineFX apps, just download the apps to your iPad and select to buy either Dot to Dot or Colour Calm for just $1.99 / £1.99 each.

Both books can be used with either a stylus or your finger. You can pick up an Apple Pencil deal here, or if you're feeling adventurous, try our guide to how to make your own stylus.

