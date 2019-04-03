Conquer Lightroom CC with this crash course

With smartphones turning us all into amateur photographers, our phones are bursting with tons of important photos. Adobe Lightroom CC can help you manage your photos better, but if you find the software daunting we've found a solution. Lightroom CC Crash Course clears up any questions you might have about this Adobe gem, and it's currently on sale for just $18.

Chances are your photos are scattered all over the place. Why not do some spring cleaning and get them organised? This course includes 25 lectures spanning 2.5 hours that will transform you into a Lightroom CC pro. Learn how to import and organise your images to help you keep track of your thousands of photos in one place.

You'll also learn how to adjust and retouch your photos and make them better than before. Learn all about the Lightroom Presents in detail and figure out how to share your images easily all within Lightroom CC.

Get the Lightroom CC Crash Course for just $18 here.

