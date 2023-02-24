Say hello to the latest annoying advertising trend

Copywriting is a complex art, and for every seemingly conversational tagline or tweet, there's a million-page Tone of Voice Guidelines document. But just like designers, copywriters clearly aren't immune from the power of creative trends.

Copywriting authority Vikki Ross has put together a (presumably not exhaustive) list of brand taglines starting with the words "Say hello to...", and, yep, there are loads. From the new iPhone to, er, Lego Spice Girls, it seems anyone and everyone wants to make like Adele and say hello. (Looking for more advertising inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

Make it stop pic.twitter.com/azVvrTOncDFebruary 22, 2023 See more

Virgin Atlantic wants us to say hello to Virgin Red. Apple wants us to say hello to the new iMac. Starbuck wants us to say hello to the new Iced Shaken Espresso. Currys wants us to say hello to Currys. Talk about an attention economy.

Hello. (Image credit: Apple)

This isn't the first copywriting trend Ross has pointed out on Twitter. Last year, she drew our attention (below) to the fact that the likes of McDonald's, John Lewis and many, many more are all just trying to live in the moment, man.

Moment's having a moment pic.twitter.com/vwfHkTQBs5October 17, 2022 See more

Indeed, it's almost as though copywriters are... copying each other? Still, the worlds of marketing and advertising are always going to trend-driven, and when one trope reaches saturation point, it'll be replaced by another. In other words, it'll probably soon be time to say goodbye to hello. If you want to get ahead of the curve, take a look at the hottest graphic design trends for 2023.

