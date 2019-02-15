Create a sci-fi figure with 3D Artist

Welcome to the new issue of 3D Artist. Issue 129 of the magazine contains over 40 pages of step-by-step guides covering a range of styles and 3D software.

And with every issue you can download great resources, including free models, textures and more, via our FileSilo. This issue it includes UV test maps and models from RenderHub, premium CGAxis models, textures from 3DTotal and more.

Our masterclasses this month include an in-depth tutorial to recreate our sci-fi cover figure, Eve – follow Jonathan Ching’s step-by-step training to recreate Eve, and discover new workflows to help streamline your ZBrush and KeyShot art.

And there’s another step-by-step tutorial showing you how to create a stylised portrait in real time.

We also have two Blender tutorials this issue, one focusing on mastering arch viz, the other is on creating 3D fractals using Blender’s new real-time renderer Eevee.

And, if abstract art is what you seek to achieve, you’ll love our tips and tricks feature that’ll show you what you need to do to create your own compelling artwork.

Also in the issue, we take a peek behind the scenes at Weta Digital to discover the challenges of making a photo-real character for the manga-inspired sci-fi movie, Alita: Battle Angel. And we also talk to the producer, Jon Landau and the director, Robert Rodriquez on the aesthetic choices in Alita.

Using the Unreal engine and Unity to create real-time VFX for film production is the hot topic in a special feature, where ILM’s Rob Bredow says he believes that the world’s first real-time VFX blockbuster “isn’t years away anymore…”

There’s all this and loads more besides. 3D Artist issue 129 is available to buy now from all good newsagents. You can also buy it online, or through the Apple Newsstand (simply search for ‘3D Artist’).

