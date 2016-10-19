D&AD launches New Blood 2017 briefs

Creative disruptors can start working towards the highly coveted New Blood Awards 2017 as D&AD have just released this year's brief line-up. As well as featuring returning partners including John Lewis, Nationwide and the BBC, this year's awards see new faces such as Amazon, The National Autistic Society and Squarespace hit the scene.

A total of 16 global brands are involved, with each submitting a brief that sets a unique challenge. Every brief has been designed in collaboration with industry experts, so creatives will be tackling real and current challenges faced by modern brands. This will help contenders to develop highly sought after creative skills, making them the "ones to watch" of tomorrow.

As always, the 2017 New Blood Awards are designed to be both challenging and demanding D&AD foundation director, Paul Drake

“We need new exciting talent in this industry, and year after year we are blown away by the professionalism, ambition and skill of the work that is entered into the New Blood Awards," says D&AD foundation director, Paul Drake. "Answering tough, real-world briefs set by globally-renowned partners, these students show the full breadth of talent that will be entering the industry in the next few years.

"As always, the 2017 New Blood Awards are designed to be both challenging and demanding. This year they feature a mix of topical ideas and craft-based briefs, encouraging creatives to hone their skills, test their abilities and show why those already in industry need to be looking over their shoulder.”