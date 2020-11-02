Defective AirPods Pro? Apple will replace your kit for free

After spending a hefty chunk of change on your new AirPods Pro, you'd expect them to do the job perfectly, right? Unfortunately that hasn't been the case for many, with a distracting crackling noise spoiling the party. Apple has taken note, though, and has begun a programme to replace defective earbuds. Phew.

Apple has determined that a "small percentage" of units manufactured before October 2020 are subject to a manufacturing error, which could create the crackling noise. This noise increases during exercise (certainly not true of our best wireless headphones), or in loud environments. You may also find that Active Noise Cancellation is not working properly.

Looking for a new pair? Try our Apple AirPods Black Friday deals roundup, or our Apple Black Friday deals post – both regularly updated with the hottest offers around.

(Image credit: Apple)

So, what to do? According to the Apple Pro Service Program for Sound Issues, you can simply take your AirPods Pro to an Apple store or find an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Your AirPods Pro will be examined for defects, and if they are found to be faulty, Apple will arrange for a replacement of the left, right or both of the earbuds.

This scheme covers your earbud babies for two years so have peace of mind knowing that even if you don't have any issues now, you'll be able to take advantage of the programme later on.

If you haven't yet bought any, you could hang on until the design changes significantly (they're set to lose their most iconic feature). Alternatively, see the best prices we've found below.

Read more: