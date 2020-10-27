Apple's new AirPods Pro to lose most iconic design feature

When first revealed in 2016, the design of Apple's original AirPods was widely mocked online, mainly thanks to the wireless earbuds' large stems. Fast-forward four years, and Apple has clearly had the last laugh – with AirPods having achieved ubiquity on the streets.

But if new leaks are to be believed, the next iteration of AirPods Pro could see the iconic (and once controversial) stem eliminated once and for all in favour of a more rounded, ear-fitting design. Could they end up replacing the original AirPods in our best wireless headphones roundup?

Apple is preparing two new AirPods for next year: third-gen regular AirPods with replaceable ear tips and redesigned AirPods Pro without the stem. Also, the latest on the Apple headphones and the potential of another HomePod — story w/ @debbywuintaipei https://t.co/QhFQtOgoRBOctober 26, 2020

Reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman claims (above) that the updated AirPods Pro won't feature any stem at all, while the basic AirPods will be given a design similar to the current AirPods Pro (with a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips).

"Apple is aiming to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom," Gurman elaborates for Bloomberg. "A design in testing has a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s ear, similar to the latest designs from Samsung, Amazon and Google."

We're curious to see whether Apple's AirPods manage to retain their iconic look without the stem. While the design was the subject of many a meme back in 2016, there's no denying its incredible popularity now.

And the new AirPods and AirPods Pro aren't the only headphones Apple is rumoured to be launching soon. Rumours about an over-ear set called AirPods Studio have been rife for months, with many expecting to see them during Apple's iPhone 12 event this month. Alas, this wasn't to be – but regular Apple leaker Jon Prosser says they could arrive next March (below).

Okay, how about “One More Thing” ? After this November ARM Mac event, the next Apple Event (currently a digital event) will happen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 🗓Event headliner will be AirPods Studio (B515) https://t.co/UxqQr6je1c pic.twitter.com/oCxVhg3owbOctober 16, 2020

2020 has been, among many other things, a fruitful year for Apple fans, with new iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and more unveiled. And the company might not be finished yet – a brand new MacBook Pro is rumoured to be arriving as soon as next month.

Time will tell whether the new AirPods and AirPods Pro will arrive then, or alongside the AirPods Studio next March. In the meantime, check out today's best AirPods deals below, and don't forget to check what offers are available as part of Apple Black Friday.

