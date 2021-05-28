Hurry! 50% off Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is the best Memorial Day deal so far - but it won't last!

You'll hear a lot of deals talked up around the Memorial Day sale weekend, but a deal like this $700 off the new Dell XPS 13 Touch speaks for itself. Over at Dell, the price of this fantastic laptop (a CB favourite for digital creatives), has been cut from an eye-watering $1,499.99 to an affordable $799.99. And we're pretty confident it will only last the weekend (if that!)

If you're in need of some powerful new hardware but are on a budget, this Dell sale could provide a solution. The leading computer tech company has reduced a number of its most popular laptops, besides, which includes some really great options for creatives.

The best Memorial Day Sale Dell deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,499.99 $700 at Dell

Save $700: This is, by far, the best laptop deal we've seen for Memorial Day, and the best deal we've seen on the highly popular XPS 13 ever. Comes with a 10th Gen i5 processor, a roomy 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. Then there's the 13.4" UHD+ touch screen. Definitely not a deal to pass up on if you want an industry-leading laptop at a good price. Comes with one year Premium Support too.

View Deal

Other great Memorial Day Dell deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $339.99 $289.99 at Dell

Save $50: At the more budget side of things, the Dell Inspiron 15 comes with a bigger, 15-inch screen, but doesn't have the touch tech. The Intel Silver N5030 Processor is also less robust, and there's less storage in its 128GB SSD and speed in its 4GB RAM. It'll still make for a great secondary laptop, and at under $300, that's a bargain.

View Deal

Inspiron 14 7000: $899.99 $685.99 at Dell

Save $214: If you don't mind losing an inch on the screen, to gain a faster laptop, this Inspiron 14 7000 is a great deal. Inside you get an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor, and double the storage and RAM at 256GB and 8GB respectively (and the screen is actually 14.5 inches!)

View Deal

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: $899.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $300: If CB was a gaming site, this would be the top deal of the weekend. 10th Gen i5, with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM combine with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 video card, and a rapid refresh rate, mean this is a great option if you want to game on your laptop as well as do your creative work on it.

View Deal

The XPS 13 Touch not for you? Don't worry, Dell is running solid savings across a number of its other devices too. Here are some of our picks.

