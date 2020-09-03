This hands-on digital design instruction is just $12.99 today

If you're an aspiring or even well-established graphic design professional, keeping up with all of the latest digital design platforms and tools can be a daunting task. If you want to be competitive, you need to have an in-depth understanding of everything from Adobe Illustrator and XD to the latest logo design tools and beyond.

The Digital Design Masterclass for Graphic Designers will get you up to speed with the field's most popular and powerful digital design apps and methodologies so you can turn your creative visions into tangible digital assets, and it's available for over 90 per cent off at just $12.99 when you sign up today.

You'll learn a range of go-to design methods

With over nine hours of detailed hands-on instruction that spans 66 lectures, this comprehensive training bundle will introduce you to a wide range of go-to digital design methods and applications that are used to build web sites, ad campaigns, eBooks, and much more.

Your lifetime subscription grants you unlimited access to lessons that focus on everything from icon design and web development to dynamic social media layouts and digital sketching techniques, and the instruction utilises real-world examples so you won't get lost along the way.

Whether you're interested in working for a company or as a freelancer, you'll quickly learn how to harness the power of the most important tools in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop, how to create Apple App Store icons using gradient and lighting effects, how to build dynamic landing pages for websites, how to assemble detailed vector designs, and much more.

Your instructor, Lindsay Marsh, has been creating best-selling and popular lessons for clients of all experience levels for over 14 years, and to date she's taught over 63,000 students across the globe who now specialise in a wide variety of graphic design mediums.

This subscription also allows you to follow along with each lesson on all of your devices (including your smartphone when you're on the go), and all updates are included the moment they're released. You'll even earn a valuable certification of completion that you can use to bolster your resume after you've completed your studies.

Get the skills and tools you need in order to thrive as a graphic design professional in the digital age. Usually priced at nearly $200, the Digital Design Masterclass for Graphic Designers is available for just $12.99 today – over 90 per cent off for a limited time.

Read more: