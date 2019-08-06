Discover everything you need to know about game design

If you're a digital artist, have you considered applying your skills to the gaming industry? Gaming is a booming industry that is in constant need of fresh faces and creativity. And if you also love gaming in your free time, that's just the icing on the cake.

In order to get started, you'll have to get familiar with the tools and techniques used specifically for game creation. From creating realistic game character designs to developing action-packed levels with Unity 3D, The School of Game Design will help you learn the skills needed to make game design a full-time job.

With 120 hours of content and an extensive training library that ranges from beginner-level right up to advanced, this lifetime membership allows you learn game development and design at your own pace, starting from whatever level suits you. Tutorials led by leading developers include topics such as coding, 3D modelling (take a look at our guide to the best 3D modelling software), animation techniques, digital art skills, and much more.

As a bonus, you'll also get unlimited access to thousands of dollars worth of royalty free game art and textures to help build up your asset library and assist in the completion of your game design projects (if that's not enough, take a look at the best places to download free textures). The content is regularly updated accordingly, so you can continuously revisit the courses as you wish to keep your knowledge relevant.

While a pay-monthly lifetime membership would set you back $5,990, for this week only the price has been dropped to just $49 – that's an extra $10 off its original sale price. It's certainly a great way to kick-off your gaming development skills and get started on the next phase of your professional design career. And if you need a little help finding your next challenge, we've got lots of amazing art jobs just waiting to be filled.

