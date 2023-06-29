$850 off a MacBook Pro is my pick for the best pre-Prime Day deal

Prime Day is just around the corner but Apple has already surprised us with an impressive price drop on a 16.2-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2021) with a generous 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage for just $1,849 over at B&H Photo. That's a Pro with pro specs for under $2,000!

While this deal is impressive, shaving off $850 from the original listing price, it's actually not the cheapest we've seen this product. Back in March 2023, this laptop was being sold by Amazon at just $1,799 – which is the lowest we've ever seen it. But this deal today is a close second!

Should you hold off until the Apple Prime deals? It's an option for sure, but there's always the risk of a product becoming out of stock if a deal is popular. We think this deal from B&H is a bargain and definitely worth snapping up if you've had your eye on an affordable MacBook Pro for a while.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)

Was: $2,699

Now: $1,849 at B&H

Save: $850 Overview: The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) model was ranked at number 2 by us as one of the best laptops for watching movies, as well as making the cut as one of the best laptops for teachers too. It might be two years behind the most recent model, but that doesn't hold it back, considered to be groundbreaking when first released. Key features: The M1 Pro chip can handle a lot of tasks at once, ideal for content creators and avid multitaskers, and offers image processing with a 1080p webcam, a mini-LED true HDR 16.2-inch display, plus 1,600-nit peak brightness for ultimate clarity when streaming HDR movies/ using apps. Price history: The MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) retails on average at around $2,175, but the last time we saw it drop below the current price of $1,849 was in March 2023 when Amazon was selling it for just $1,799.97. Price comparison: B&H: $1,849 | Amazon: $1,998.99 Reviews: We gave the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) a gleaming 5-star review when we tested it last year, with only minor faults found that include it being slightly on the heavier side. We really loved the battery life on this laptop as well as the overall horsepower and LED screen.



Not interested in owning an Apple laptop? Take a look at the best MacBook Pro alternatives instead, and discover the best laptops for working from home if you need a new addition to your home office setup.