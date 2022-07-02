$200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro is an early 4th July sale treat

It seems like it was only recently that Apple released their new 14-inch MacBook Pro powerhouse, getting a release in late 2021. And though we've seen $100 taken off the price during last year's Black Friday, we've not seen any bigger discount until now. Over at Amazon, there is limited stock being sold down from $1,999 to $1,799, offering you a $200 saving (opens in new tab) – the biggest we've seen on this model.

Let there be no doubt – we love this laptop. When we spent time with it for our MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) review, we had to give it five stars, such was its sleek design, supreme power and handy portable size. But is it worth nearly two grand? The answer is yes – if you're going to make the most of the 14-inch Pro's power. If this is going to be a replacement for your regular desktop PC, or if you're a creative, such as a video editor, who needs industry-leading features in your laptop, then the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) is indeed a brilliant option. And saving $200 on top of that? It's well worth getting while stocks last.

If you want to see a wider selection of what the lowest MacBook Pro 14-inch prices are, we've got a guide just for you. Otherwise, keep an eye on the upcoming Apple Prime Day deals that we'll be covering soon too.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14 (2021): $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: It's not the biggest ever saving on Apple's latest MacBook Pro but if you're looking for a high-end laptop that can handle your creative endeavours, it's a saving worth taking advantage of before it ends.

If stock has run out of the above deal, below are all the live MacBook Pro 14-inch deals currently being pulled in. They may not be as much as $200 off, but they should offer a good bargain on the top laptop nonetheless.

