Evercade reveals its first cartridge-compatible Bartop Arcades

Which is your favourite?

Retro game brand Evercade has been teasing its Alpha reveal for some time now, and it turns out to be two Capcom-branded Bartop Arcade machines. But only do these miniature video game arcade cabinets look and feel authentic, they're compatible with Evercade's collection of game cartridges (which feature some of the best games from the 80s).

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

