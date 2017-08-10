Generate London Flash Sale: Get 50% off tickets today!

A limited number of Generate London flash sale tickets have been released, with a massive 50 per cent off for today (Thursday, 10 August) only.

The fifth annual Generate London is jam-packed with tips and advice about the key techniques in web and frontend development today. It will present 16 highly practical and inspirational talks – see the full schedule here – from the brightest minds in the industry, including Seb Lee-Delisle, Zell Liew, Aaron Gustafson and Léonie Watson, with take-aways that can be put into action straight away when you return to the office.

Topics covered include web animations, adaptive interfaces, prototyping, performance, UX strategy, accessibility, conversational design, and much more.

We'll also have a full day of in-depth workshops to help you hone your practical skills this year. There are four great sessions to choose from:

And today you can get 50% off two-day conference passes as well as the conference and workshop bundles!

If you buy the latter during the flash sale today, you’ll be spending just £297.50, which is almost £100 cheaper than a standard conference pass alone! But hurry – there’s only a limited number of tickets available, and the sale ends at midnight BST.

How to get the discount

To snap up one of these special price tickets, head over to the Generate London site.

Generate London conference will take place on 20-22 September 2017, with the full-day workshops preceding the conference on 20 September, both at the iconic Royal Institution, London.