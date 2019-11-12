Grab a top drawing tablet with over 50% off!

If you're after a drawing tablet but don't want to spend all your money on a device and then have to spend on the stylus too, then a tablet from a brand such as Wacom or XP-Pen could be the way to go.

Right now, Amazon is hosting a Hidden Gems sale (lasts until 23.55 GMT tonight). Amongst the bargains available are some incredible deals on a range of different X-Pen tablets. Some tablets have had more than 50% knocked off the price!

We've listed all of our favourite deals just in case the one you want has sold out by the time you read this (not all of the tablets listed are in the Hidden Gems sale, some are just generally cheap!). You can thank us later.

Note that the drawback of XP-Pen display tablets is that you need to be connected to a monitor or PC in order for them to work (see our guide to the best monitors). This isn't a problem if you want to use them at home, but obviously won't work if you're planning to create on the go a lot. They are all compatible with Windows and macOS and all major creative software, including Photoshop and Corel Painter (click through to the deal for more details).

XP-Pen Artist15.6 Pro: Was £600 now £299.25 at Amazon

50% off! You can save a whopping £300 on this 15.6-inch XP-Pen display tablet. This model supports 60 levels of tilt function and comes with a stylus with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

XP-Pen Artist16 Pro: Was £550 now £267.99 at Amazon

51% off! You can save a whopping 51% on this display tablet from XP-Pen. It comes with comes with two rechargeable pens, a screen protector, a black drawing glove, HDMI adapter for Mac, a cleaning cloth, and has a 12-month warranty.



XP-Pen Artist22 Pro: Was £399.99 now £299.25 at Amazon

Save £100: This 21.5-inch HD IPS Display has 1920x1080 pixels and supports 4K displays. It comes with an adjustable stand and rechargeable stylus, the P02S stylus, with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

XP-Pen Artist12 Pro: Was £259.99 now £194.99 at Amazon

Save £65: This entry level drawing tablet has a 11.6-inch screen, 88% NTSC color gamut and a 178° viewing angle. It's ideal for testing out drawing on a tablet, and costs less than £200.

