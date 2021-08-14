Is this what the remastered GTA trilogy will look like on PS5?

Fans are excited about the rumoured remakes.

Grand theft auto graphics comparison
Waiting for news about GTA 6? Aren't we all. Huge Grand Theft Auto news has just dropped online – but rather than the follow-up to GTA 5, it concerns three of the franchise's most popular titles from the noughties. If new reports are to be believed, they could all be in for a next-gen remaster – and fans are already speculating about what they might look like.

PS2 classics GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas are said to be coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X and even the Nintendo Switch, with a complete graphics overhaul based on the impressive Unreal 4 engine. We're particularly excited about the Switch version – GTA on the go sounds like a winner to us. (Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals if you're ready to start gaming.)

According to Kotaku, citing sources close to the matter, Rockstar Games is "actively developing remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas." The report claims that these are being remastered using Unreal Engine, and will feature a mix of “new and old graphics.” Kotaku says the titles are "in the final stages of development".

While not the GTA 6 reveal fans are desperately waiting for, the news still has gamers excited. Many have taken to Twitter to share what they think an Unreal-based remake of the games will look like, including hugely improved renders of the games' characters and scenery.

Those stunning character renders come from 3D artist Hossein Diba, and the updated models have proved a huge hit with fans since he shared them last December (below). Meanwhile, the scenery models appear to originate from a demo of an Unreal Engine-based remake of GTA San Andreas that hit YouTube earlier this year.

Time will tell if the remastered GTA trilogy is indeed on the way. Hopefully by the time it does, it'll be a little easier to get hold of Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles. Fancy your chances? Here's where to buy a PS5

