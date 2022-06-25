I need this hip-hop album poster on my wall

I'm a massive hip-hop fan. So when I saw that Dorothy has transformed the most famous hip-hop albums into a brilliant poster design, it's safe to say I was excited.

From electronic music to classic literature, the studio has form giving iconic designs a new lease of life, and the latest hip-hop release is one of my favourite poster designs by far. This print features everyone from Outkast to MFDoom in chronological order of release – so it really is the perfect gift for any hip-hop fan out there (yes, that was a hint).

(Image credit: Dorothy)

Whether you're a fan of hip-hop or not, I reckon you'll still appreciate this design, with its dark palette and pops of bright blues and reds. If you fancy getting one of your own, then the poster will set you back $42 / £35 / €40 for an 80 x 60cm print on the Dorothy website (opens in new tab).

"Each stamp features a graphic inspired by the album (or tracks on the album), the date of release, the label it was released on and its running time" explains Dorothy on its site. So like many of Dorothy's designs, not only does the poster look great, it's also informative.

Image 1 of 3 The J Dilla design looks a little like a donut (Image credit: Dorothy ) Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Dorothy ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dorothy ) Image 1 of 3

I particularly like the designs for the Fugees, Missy Elliot and J Dilla (see above). I'd love to see the rap version of this poster, and am wondering how the studio would interpret Tyler, the Creator or Stormzy's music, into its aesthetic.

